Seven former Punjabi varsity officials under VB scanner for various scams

: The Punjab vigilance bureau has summoned seven retired professors, who were at helm of affairs in Punjabi University from 2007 to 2017, to investigate their alleged role in various scams that happened in the varsity during the period.

As per information, the office of the assistant inspector general of vigilance bureau (AIG) flying squad, Mohali has asked the Punjabi University registrar to ensure presence of the officials for the inquiry (HT has a copy).

They have sent a list of seven officials, including former registrars AS Chawla, SS Khaira and Davinder Singh, former dean, research, Chandan Singh, former director, planning, Balwinder Singh Tiwana, Dr RK Singh of the law department and Manjit Singh Patar, professor of University College of Engineering.

The bureau has launched a probe following complaints that there were embezzlement of funds, recruitment of 62 ineligible teachers, and several other misappropriations that took place during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh. These are officials who remained at the helm of affairs when these bunglings took place.

“Initially, VB has written a letter to registrar for presence of these officials on August 10, but they didn’t appear. Now, the VB has asked them to appear on August 22,” said a university official. He said that the VB’s letter has been sent to the concerned retired officials for their information and compliance.

An inquiry conducted by a team, comprising former IAS officer Jagjit Puri and former IPS officer VK Kapoor, has already given findings about recruitment of 62 ineligible teachers, including 6 teachers who got jobs on fake caste certificates, beside bungling of funds in violation of laid rules.

Later, the Punjabi University had unearthed scam related to the ₹14-crore embezzlement of central grants. The role of former professors, who worked as the director planning and monitoring, is also under the scanner. The clerical staff had siphoned the amount by presenting fake bills.

Punjabi University had unearthed the scam when vice-chancellor Dr Arvind took charge and got an FIR registered on August 1, 2021, on allegations of misappropriation of funds by employees, students and some outsiders. The allegations were of preparing forged and fabricated bills and securing release of huge amounts as scholarships.

The Enforcement Directorate has also sought the information from Punjabi University to investigate the scholarship scam.

Meanwhile, whistleblower Harvinder Singh Sandhu said that he has already given affidavit with record of scams committed by varsity officials to vigilance bureau. “After the AAP comes to power, now I have hope that the government will punish the guilty, as last regime didn’t act even though inquiries indicted the officials,” he said.

