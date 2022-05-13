Seven get life imprisonment, six 14-year jail in Panipat

Seven people, including gangster Prasanna alias Lambu, were awarded life imprisonment, six were jailed for 14 years and two were awarded imprisonment of two years by the Panipat district court convicting them in a murder and attempt to murder case involving a liquor contractor in Noorwala of Panipat district in December 2020.

While pronouncing the judgement, the court of additional district and sessions judge Amit Garg held them guilty under Sections 302, 307, 149, 148 and 120B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

As per the orders, convicts Jasvinder, Amit, Vikas, Anchal, Naveen, Pradeep and Jagdeep have been held guilty of murder and attempt to murder, and have been awarded life imprisonment and fine up to ₹1.10 lakh on each.

While Prasanna, Soib, Rekesh, Vishal, Rajender and Sheel Kumar got 14-year jail as they were convicted under Section 120B of the IPC and fined up to ₹60,000 penalty on each.

Anil Kumar and Vikram were sentenced to seven-year jail and ₹25,000 fine on each as they were held guilty under Section 216 of the IPC.

As per police investigation, the incident took place on December 19, 2020 when members of a gang, led by Prasann, had fired at liquor contractor Ajit Singh alias Jeeta near Noorwala in Panipat.

During the crossfire, a member of the gang was shot dead while the liquor contractor and another person had sustained serious injuries.