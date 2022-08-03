Seven GNDU student bodies unite to press for demands

AMRITSAR: As many as seven student organisations at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, on Tuesday got united to raise concerns of the students and chalked out a joint action plan to get their demands fulfilled by the authorities.

In wake of the call of a gathering of students at the university gurdwara, authorities had called police for deployment at the venue. Students and research scholars passed 10 resolutions and formed a student’s action committee (SAC) to push for their demands.

Of 10 demands passed in the resolutions, the student bodies have said that GNDU’s fee should be equivalent to that of Punjabi University. They are also demanding representatives of the research scholar union be re-elected democratically and car tags be issued to the scholars.

The university should conduct student elections in a transparent manner so that students can raise their voice through elected representatives, the student bodies demanded. “A review committee with students’ participation should be constituted to review the issues like fine, late fee, short attendance etc. No parking fee should be imposed on students and all students of social science departments should be allowed to attempt entrance and general exams in their mother language,” resolution of the student bodies stated.

The student bodies which took part in the meeting include National Student Union of India, Student Organisation of India, Student Organisation Sath, United Sikh Student Federation, All India Student Federation, Students for Society, Chandar Shekhar Azad Student Organisation.