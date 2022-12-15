Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seven held for beating, parading man naked in Sirsa

Published on Dec 15, 2022 01:07 AM IST

Police said the accused had beaten Vishal, a resident of Sirsa and paraded him naked in the city on Tuesday night over some old dispute

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Seven people were arrested on Wednesday on charges of thrashing and parading a 24-year-old man naked in Sirsa city over an old dispute, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sanju, Yash, Gagandeep, Kamal, Jashan, Karan and Vishal, all hailing from Sirsa district.

Sirsa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sadhu Ram said the accused had beaten Vishal, a resident of Sirsa and paraded him naked in the city on Tuesday night over some old dispute.

“The accused made the video of the incident and the same went viral. We took cognizance of the matter and arrested seven persons for attempt to murder, sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the IPC. Two more accused are absconding and search is on to nab them. The injured person is undergoing treatment at civil hospital, Sirsa,” the DSP added.

