7 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus overturns after hitting 2-wheeler

Seven persons sustained injuries after a Haryana roadways bus overturned after hitting a two-wheeler near Hatho village in Jind’s Narwana on Saturday, police said. The overturned bus near Hatho village in Jind’s Narwana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The bus driver and conductor were among seven injured and were rushed to the Narwana civil hospital from where the driver was referred to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha and conductor to the Hisar civil hospital. Their condition is said to be stable now.

Injured Gurvinder Singh said he, along with his aunt, was going on a two-wheeler and when they reached near Hatho village, a Haryana Roadways Bus hit their vehicle following which the bus fell into a pit and overturned.

A spokesperson of Jind police said fire officials and police reached the spot after receiving information of a mishap.

“Those who sustained minor injuries were discharged after giving them treatment at the civil hospital in Narwana. Four persons were referred to Agroha Medical College and three to Hisar civil hospital,” the spokesperson added.