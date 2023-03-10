Seven injured in clash during gully cricket in Ludhiana’s Jamalpur

Two groups of youngsters indulged in a violent clash during a gully cricket in Jamalpur and assaulted each other with bats and stumps. At least seven persons have suffered injuries in the clash out of which the condition of one of the victims is stated to be serious. He has been referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Those injured have been identified as Sintu Kumar, Gangu Kumar, Pintu, Sonu Kumar, Monu Kumar, Rahul and Akshay, all are residents of Jamalpur. Sintu is admitted to the PGIMER. The video of the clash went viral on social networking sites.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said that the initial probe found that two groups were playing gully cricket in the locality. Sintu, Gangu, Pintu, Sonu and Monu were in one group who were bowling while Rahul and others were in the other group who were batting. Meanwhile, a player of Rahul’s team was declared out. The decision triggered an argument between both the groups. The victims lest the match and started moving out of the ground. The other team got offended and assaulted them with bats and stumps.

The SHO added that one of the accused hit Sintu with a bat on his head following which he fell down and lost consciousness. Sintu’s brother-in-law Gangu came to his rescue and he was attacked on his head. They indulged in a scuffle.

The inspector said Sintu’s condition is critical and he is admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, while others suffered minor injuries. The police have recorded the statements of the members of a group and the statements of the other group are yet to be recorded.