Seven targeted killings modules busted in three weeks by Punjab Police

The Punjab Police in November have busted at least seven terror-gangster modules that were allegedly assigned ‘target killing’ missions by foreign-based handlers operating from Pakistan, Canada and Europe, with officials saying that it points to a growing nexus aimed at creating disturbance in the border state. Between 2016 and 2017, Punjab witnessed a wave of attacks on Right-wing and Hindu outfit leaders orchestrated from foreign soil in an attempt to flare communal tensions.

Police also added that there are credible inputs that Inter-Services Intelligence (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) is behind the spurt in the incidents, and is also pushing more weapons from across the border.

The police officials added that the spurt has been witnessed post ‘Operation Sindoor’ with the gangster-terror modules being provided with a hit list, weapons and logistics support by the foreign-based handlers.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the police have been able to bust most of the modules that were given the task of ‘target killings’ but added that the crackdown also reflects the desperate efforts of individuals and groups inimical to the state.

“There have been desperate attempts from across the border (Pakistan) to disturb peace, but our agencies have been active and alert to meet those challenges,” said Yadav.

According to figures available with the state police, the state has witnessed a five-fold surge in the smuggling of arms from Pakistan through the Punjab border. As many as 375 weapons, including AK-47 rifles, grenades and improvised explosive devices, have been seized till October 31. The official said the scale of smuggling this year exceeded the combined total from 2021 to 2024.

Between 2016 and 2017, Punjab witnessed a wave of attacks on Right-wing and Hindu outfit leaders orchestrated from foreign soil in an attempt to flare communal tensions. Among those killed was state vice-president of RSS Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (retd), who was killed in Jalandhar in August 2016.

In November, amid a crackdown, one of the modules succeeded in its mission by killing RSS activist Naveen Arora in Ferozepur.

“At least 15 accused, members of these modules, have been arrested, and police have recovered at least 18 pistols,” a senior official said.

On November 1-2, Gurdaspur police arrested four operatives of gangster Gurdev Jassal and Gurlala alias Gullu and recovered five pistols from them. In an official statement, DGP said that the module had the backing of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation and was tasked to carry out targeted killings of other gang members in order to spread terror and unrest in Punjab.

Similarly, on November 10, Punjab Police’s state special operation cell (SSOC) in Amritsar averted potential target killings with the arrest of four members of a module.

The official police statement said the accused were in touch with a Portugal-based wanted gangster and were working under his direction. “The foreign-based gangster had arranged the delivery of weapons and had conducted a recce of specific targets in Batala and Amritsar areas, police statement added.

A day later, on November 11, SSOC-Amritsar, in a joint operation with the counter-intelligence wing, Pathankot, arrested two individuals and recovered one sophisticated 9MM Glock pistol and five live cartridges. Police said the accused were working on the behest of a UK-based handler, who had arranged the weapon and had tasked them to conduct a recce of specific targets in Gurdaspur and Batala and Amritsar areas. “Arrested accused were planning targeted killings to create panic and communal disturbance in the state,” the DGP’s statement read.

On November 12, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Mohali police, arrested two operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were planning to target a businessman.

On November 13, Batala police arrested two associates of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and recovered two foreign-made .30-calibre pistols. Police said the accused were tasked by gangster Amrit Dalaam, who is a member of the Bhagwanpuria gang, to carry out target killings. Similarly, on November 15, the counter-intelligence wing, Amritsar, foiled a planned target killing by busting a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapons smuggling module with the arrest of one operative and recovered nine pistols.

According to a senior Punjab Police functionary, the state has seen a spike in smuggling and recovery of arms.

“We are witnessing desperate attempts from across the borders to smuggle weapons and other explosives. We have credible reports that Inter-Services Intelligence (Pakistan’s intelligence agency) is trying its best to disturb Punjab and is pressurising its contacts among gangsters through foreign handlers to do something. These attempts have increased manifold post Operation Sindoor,” said a senior Punjab Police official.

GFX Crackdown

Seven modules of targeted killings busted in November.

More than 18 weapons recovered.

15 module members arrested

Handlers of all these modules foreign-based, find police probe