Seven vehicles pile-up on Karnal road amid fog

Seven vehicles collided in a row amid fog on Karnal-Indri Road during the wee hours of Wednesday. Seven vehicles piled-up on Karnal road amid fog. (HT)

No casualty or major injury was reported in the accident.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eyewitnesses claim that the incident took place due to an overturned tractor-trailer lying on the road, which was loaded with sugarcane and met with an accident earlier.

A truck followed by a canter and four cars later crashed into the tractor-trailer one after the other, amid dense fog, a resident of Ramba village, said.

Police said that the vehicles were being moved to avoid further damage.

‘Red alert’ issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a “red alert” in the state amid foggy weather conditions for Thursday.

Meanwhile, very dense fog, with visibility less than 50 metres, was witnessed at 8.30 am in Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Sirsa and dense fog, with visibility of 50 to 200 metres, was reported at Ambala in Haryana.

A “dense to very dense” fog is likely to remain in most of the north and south-west districts of Haryana, with warnings of “yellow alert”, till Saturday, the weather department said.

The lowest maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in Jhajjar automatic weather station (AWS) at 12.5°C and 5.2°C in Ambala and Balasmand of Hisar.