close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Seven vehicles pile-up on Karnal road amid fog

Seven vehicles pile-up on Karnal road amid fog

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 28, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Eyewitnesses claim that the incident took place due to an overturned tractor-trailer lying on the road, which was loaded with sugarcane and met with an accident earlier

Seven vehicles collided in a row amid fog on Karnal-Indri Road during the wee hours of Wednesday.

Seven vehicles piled-up on Karnal road amid fog. (HT)
Seven vehicles piled-up on Karnal road amid fog. (HT)

No casualty or major injury was reported in the accident.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Eyewitnesses claim that the incident took place due to an overturned tractor-trailer lying on the road, which was loaded with sugarcane and met with an accident earlier.

A truck followed by a canter and four cars later crashed into the tractor-trailer one after the other, amid dense fog, a resident of Ramba village, said.

Police said that the vehicles were being moved to avoid further damage.

‘Red alert’ issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a “red alert” in the state amid foggy weather conditions for Thursday.

Meanwhile, very dense fog, with visibility less than 50 metres, was witnessed at 8.30 am in Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwani, Sirsa and dense fog, with visibility of 50 to 200 metres, was reported at Ambala in Haryana.

A “dense to very dense” fog is likely to remain in most of the north and south-west districts of Haryana, with warnings of “yellow alert”, till Saturday, the weather department said.

The lowest maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in Jhajjar automatic weather station (AWS) at 12.5°C and 5.2°C in Ambala and Balasmand of Hisar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out