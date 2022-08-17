Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. The police have also recovered 8 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the accused, who are said to have been in contact with smugglers based in Pakistan

The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Jashandeep Singh of Sara-e-Amanat-Khan village in Tarn Taran district. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala.

Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district’s police.

In the first case, the Amritsar-rural police arrested five persons in follow-up investigation of a case in which four foreign-made pistols, which were smuggled from Pakistan by using a drone in the Neshta village on July 28. 5-kg heroin was also flown by the drone in which the arms were recovered, police said

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Swapan Sharma said, “Following the seizure of the foreign-made pistols, a special team was formed to investigate the matter. After ten days of the probe, our team arrested Sukhdev, Jashan, Harjit, Kulwant and Karandeep.”

He said, “Sukhdev’s brother Baldev Singh is already in jail and has been facing several cases for drug smuggling. Investigations revealed that Sukhdev and Jashandeep were in constant touch with smugglers operating from across the border for the past two years. All sorties smuggled by them in this period are being probed by us.”

The SSP further said, “Harjeet, Kulwant and Karandeep were working as carriers and were being paid for the smuggling of drugs and weapons further in India. They were delivering the contrabands in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. All contacts of these persons in the neighbouring states have also been identified and they will also be arrested in the coming days.”

Similarly, in the second case, both Karanbir and Prince were arrested with 3-kg heroin after receiving a tip-off on Monday. CI’s inspector Inderdeep Singh said, “The accused had made an interstate gang of heroin smuggling and they were in contact with their Pakistani counterparts. We are working to nab all those accused who were in contact with the arrested men.” Two separate cases under the relevant Sections of the NDPS and the Arms Act have been registered by the Amritsar rural police and the CI wing.