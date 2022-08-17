Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
AMRITSAR: Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. The police have also recovered 8 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the accused, who are said to have been in contact with smugglers based in Pakistan
The accused have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Jashandeep Singh of Sara-e-Amanat-Khan village in Tarn Taran district. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala.
Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence (CI) wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district’s police.
In the first case, the Amritsar-rural police arrested five persons in follow-up investigation of a case in which four foreign-made pistols, which were smuggled from Pakistan by using a drone in the Neshta village on July 28. 5-kg heroin was also flown by the drone in which the arms were recovered, police said
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Swapan Sharma said, “Following the seizure of the foreign-made pistols, a special team was formed to investigate the matter. After ten days of the probe, our team arrested Sukhdev, Jashan, Harjit, Kulwant and Karandeep.”
He said, “Sukhdev’s brother Baldev Singh is already in jail and has been facing several cases for drug smuggling. Investigations revealed that Sukhdev and Jashandeep were in constant touch with smugglers operating from across the border for the past two years. All sorties smuggled by them in this period are being probed by us.”
The SSP further said, “Harjeet, Kulwant and Karandeep were working as carriers and were being paid for the smuggling of drugs and weapons further in India. They were delivering the contrabands in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. All contacts of these persons in the neighbouring states have also been identified and they will also be arrested in the coming days.”
Similarly, in the second case, both Karanbir and Prince were arrested with 3-kg heroin after receiving a tip-off on Monday. CI’s inspector Inderdeep Singh said, “The accused had made an interstate gang of heroin smuggling and they were in contact with their Pakistani counterparts. We are working to nab all those accused who were in contact with the arrested men.” Two separate cases under the relevant Sections of the NDPS and the Arms Act have been registered by the Amritsar rural police and the CI wing.
Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh's house situated in the C-Block of the area.
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
