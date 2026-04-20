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Sevenfold jump in poppy husk seizures at Ludhiana Junction: GRP

Data reveals sharp rise was recorded in pharmaceutical pills, including regulated drugs such as alprazolam, tramadol and lomotil, which require a valid prescription.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Drug recoveries at Ludhiana Junction jumped sharply in 2025, led by a spike in poppy husk, heroin, ganja and pharmaceutical pills, while opium recoveries registered a decline, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) data.

The GRP registered 28 cases under the NDPS Act in 2025 and arrested 30 people, including four women. (HT File)

According to the data, poppy husk recoveries rose nearly sevenfold, from 7.14 kg in 2024 to 49.5 kg in 2025. Heroin seizures increased from 25 grams to 200 grams during the same period, while ganja recoveries went up from 24 kg to 34.5 kg.

The sharpest rise was recorded in pharmaceutical pills, including regulated drugs such as alprazolam, tramadol and lomotil, which require a valid prescription. Recoveries surged from 530 tablets in 2024 to 9,200 in 2025.

In contrast, opium recoveries fell to 33.3 kg in 2025 from around 59 kg in 2024.

The GRP registered 28 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025 and arrested 30 people, including four women.

The biggest single seizure was a 16 kg opium haul on May 15, which officials said was the largest such recovery made by the GRP at the station so far.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sevenfold jump in poppy husk seizures at Ludhiana Junction: GRP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Sevenfold jump in poppy husk seizures at Ludhiana Junction: GRP
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