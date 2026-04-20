Sevenfold jump in poppy husk seizures at Ludhiana Junction: GRP

Drug recoveries at Ludhiana Junction jumped sharply in 2025, led by a spike in poppy husk, heroin, ganja and pharmaceutical pills, while opium recoveries registered a decline, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) data.

The GRP registered 28 cases under the NDPS Act in 2025 and arrested 30 people, including four women. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the data, poppy husk recoveries rose nearly sevenfold, from 7.14 kg in 2024 to 49.5 kg in 2025. Heroin seizures increased from 25 grams to 200 grams during the same period, while ganja recoveries went up from 24 kg to 34.5 kg.

The sharpest rise was recorded in pharmaceutical pills, including regulated drugs such as alprazolam, tramadol and lomotil, which require a valid prescription. Recoveries surged from 530 tablets in 2024 to 9,200 in 2025.

In contrast, opium recoveries fell to 33.3 kg in 2025 from around 59 kg in 2024.

The GRP registered 28 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025 and arrested 30 people, including four women.

The biggest single seizure was a 16 kg opium haul on May 15, which officials said was the largest such recovery made by the GRP at the station so far.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, overall recoveries remain lower than 2023 levels, when the GRP seized over 98 kg of ganja, 58 kg of opium, 27 kg of poppy husk and more than 14,000 pills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, overall recoveries remain lower than 2023 levels, when the GRP seized over 98 kg of ganja, 58 kg of opium, 27 kg of poppy husk and more than 14,000 pills. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Officials attributed the decline since 2023 to heightened vigilance and intensified checking that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials attributed the decline since 2023 to heightened vigilance and intensified checking that year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Intensified checks on trains to curb gold and cash trafficking alerted smugglers, who began avoiding rail routes,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) at Ludhiana Junction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Intensified checks on trains to curb gold and cash trafficking alerted smugglers, who began avoiding rail routes,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, in-charge of the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) at Ludhiana Junction. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Strict surveillance continues at the station. Anyone appearing suspicious or attempting to exit through irregular routes is checked,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Strict surveillance continues at the station. Anyone appearing suspicious or attempting to exit through irregular routes is checked,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This year so far, the GRP has recovered 3.75 kg of opium, 3 kg of poppy husk and 6.75 kg of ganja. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year so far, the GRP has recovered 3.75 kg of opium, 3 kg of poppy husk and 6.75 kg of ganja. {{/usCountry}}

heroin See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON