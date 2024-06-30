Seven-month old girl abducted from Ludhiana railway station

A seven-month-old girl was abducted from the Ludhiana railway station early Sunday morning. The incident took place when the victim’s family members, who had returned to the city from the Vaishno Devi shrine in the wee hours of Sunday, were sleeping at the railway station as they had to leave for their residence in the morning. The railway police have registered a case and begun investigation. The girl who has been abducted from Ludhiana railway station.

The victim, identified as Khushi, was sleeping with her mother. The family hails from Basti Jodhewal. Her father Chandan Parsad said a total of 12 members, including those of his extended family, had returned from the Vaishno Devi shrine. Besides Khushi, four other kids of the family were also sleeping there.

“We reached here at around 2 am. As we were exhausted, we decided to take a nap at the station for a couple of hours. When we were woken up (after over two hours) by sweepers in the early morning, we found Khushi missing,” said Prasad.

Parsad further said they were sleeping right in front of the entry point where police personnel were on duty all night.

An official of the Government Railway Police (GRP), investigating the case, said, “They found her missing around 4:40 am and reached us to lodge a complaint.”

So far, the police have not found any lead as the CCTV camera that covered the spot where the family was sleeping is not working. “We looked into the CCTV footage but the camera that covers the spot is out of service,” said the GRP official.

The GRP has deployed several teams to find leads. “We are now reaching out to shops and other business establishments that have CCTVs facing roads,” he added.

A case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person) of the IPC has been registered.