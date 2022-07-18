Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress.
The development works that have taken a back seat include maintenance of parks, street lights, sewerage and carpeting of roads.
While MC has no town planner, responsible for the development of urban areas, its horticulture department is also running without any officers, putting the burden of its tasks on other branches.
Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon.
No House meeting since April 30
Meanwhile, amid the ongoing political turmoil in MC House, its monthly meeting has not been convened since April 30.
Consequently, no development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
On June 4, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu and his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had switched from the Congress to the BJP.
For supporting Amarjit as the mayor despite his departure from the Congress, the party on July 8 suspended senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi, leaving the Congress councillors, who are in majority in the MC House, in a fix.
Since Amarjit’s switch to the BJP, in the House of 50, the Congress now has 36 councillors, 11 councillors are from the Azad group, while two are independents. All 36 Congress councillors are said to be loyalists of Balbir Singh Sidhu.
Deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said all Congress councillors were united and the monthly House meeting will be held in a week.
Chandigarh: Man picks hotel’s phone number from internet, duped of ₹28,000
A man searching the internet for a hotel's phone number to book a room ended up losing ₹28,000 to a fraudster. The victim, Jaswinder Singh Bedi, told the police that he wanted to book a room at Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17, and looked for its contact number online. On calling the phone number, he was asked to share the OTP sent to his mobile phone for confirming the booking.
Delhiwale: Man with his self-made cap
The lane is utterly silent, here in south Delhi's Adhchini village. The pathway is empty but for two young men. Arvind, in distressed denim shorts, is crouched on the muddy ground. “We need a new ber after every two months,” mutters Prakash. In his mid-20s, Arvind has made hundreds of such caps. “I have been a labourer in Delhi for 14 years.” Prakash bobs his head. Arvind confesses that “I don't feel good in Dilli.”
In new Grap, eye on better waste management to cut garbage fires
New Delhi: To minimise pollution from the burning of solid waste and frequent landfill fires, the revamped Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), notified by the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday to reduce air pollution in the National Capital Region, has listed ways to tackle problems inherent to the current solid waste management system in Delhi, mainly the lack of waste segregation.
Rains in Delhi-NCR may intensify this week: IMD
Although northern India is expected to receive higher rainfall from Tuesday, the weather department will take another 24 hours to assess how much showers will intensify over the National Capital Region. With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards northern India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a cool Sunday morning. Mayur Vihar received the most rainfall during this period, recording 41mm of rainfall.
New NSD building work may start in 6 months
The National School of Drama is all set for a complete overhaul, with the construction of its new building likely to begin in six months, officials familiar with the matter told HT requesting anonymity. The premium theatre training institute, which is an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture, was sanctioned ₹180 crore in 2016 for the development of a new complex.
