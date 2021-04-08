Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sewadar murders woman in HP: Villagers clash with cops, pelt stones
chandigarh news

Sewadar murders woman in HP: Villagers clash with cops, pelt stones

The woman, a master of commerce student, had been missing since April 3, following which her family lodged a missing person's complaint
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 01:38 AM IST
(Representative Photo/HT)

Locals clashed with the police after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found buried in the fields near a temple in Jadla Koeri village in Una on Wednesday.

The woman, a master of commerce student, had been missing since April 3, following which her family lodged a missing person’s complaint. After the woman’s phone was detected near the temple, the police interrogated the sewadar, Vikas Dubey, 24, of Utter Pradesh, after he confessed to murder.

Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said, “On April 3, the sewadar allegedly hit the victim on the head with an iron rod. After she died, he packed her body in a bag and buried it in a field behind the temple. The main priest was not present at the temple when the crime took place.”

When the news spread, irate villagers gathered outside the temple. Soon, they entered the temple premises and broke the windows of the room where the accused was kept in detention.

Gagret sub-divisional magistrate Vinay Modi and deputy superintendent of police Shrishti Pandey were also locked inside the room. The villagers clashed with cops and pelted stones at them. A police driver and media person were injured in the scuffle and a vehicle damaged.


IND USA
