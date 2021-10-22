Sewage entering N-Choe in Mohali: PPCB issues notice to GMADA

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued a notice to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) over the discharge of untreated sewage into the N-Choe in IT City near Airport Road.

The pollution board has sought a reply within two weeks.

Under Section 25/26 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, no industry, operator process or any treatment and disposal system can be established without the previous consent of the state pollution board, and no industry or process can discharge sewage or trade effluent into a stream, well, sewer or land in excess of the standards.

In September, Hindustan Times had highlighted how despite the directions of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, GMADA has not constructed two sewage treatment plants (STPs) with 10 MLD capacity each.

As a result, untreated sewage is being discharged into the N-Choe passing through the IT City, leading to harmful waterborne pathogens and bacteria, which pose a high risk to human and animal health.

In 2019, the authority had built a portable STP of 500 KLD, which is also lying defunct now.

Violation of any order under the Water Act, for which no penalty has been provided elsewhere in its framework, is punishable with imprisonment up to three months with/or fine of up to ₹10,000.

PPCB superintending engineer Paramjeet Singh said a notice had been issued to GMADA and a reply had been sought within two weeks, following which action will be initiated accordingly.

A seasonal stream, N-Choe originates in the north of Chandigarh and runs across the city, before meeting the Jagatpura drain at Manauli village in Mohali. The water finally drains into Ghaggar river.

The IT City is spread over 1,722 acres across Sectors 66B, 82A, 83A and 101A near the Airport Road, and has major IT companies, industrial and commercial units, residential areas and a private school, besides campuses of two major private universities.

The first housing scheme in IT City was launched in February 2014 with 325 residential plots, the second scheme in July 2016 with 750 plots, and the last scheme in April 2018.

Ikesh Pal Singh, general secretary of Residents Welfare Association, IT City (Block C), said, “Despite the issue being highlighted multiple times, GMADA has made no effort to sort it out. The authority was supposed to treat the waste water generated in residential area and channel it back to houses for irrigation and construction purposes. But sewage continues to be disposed of unscientifically into the choe.”