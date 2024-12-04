‘Sexual harassment’ charges: Cops trying to shield IPS officer, alleges Haryana women’s panel chief

Nearly a month after a three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by an ADGP-rank woman officer began a probe into two viral sexual harassment letters against an IPS officer, Haryana state commission for women’s chairperson Renu Bhatia on Tuesday claimed that they have got a clue against the IPS officer and the women commission would give orders to arrest him. Nearly a month after a three-member special investigation team (SIT) headed by an ADGP-rank woman officer began a probe into two viral sexual harassment letters against an IPS officer, Haryana state commission for women’s chairperson Renu Bhatia on Tuesday claimed that they have got a clue against the IPS officer and the women commission would give orders to arrest him. (Representational image)

Talking to HT over the phone, Bhatia alleged that Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur and the three-member SIT headed by ADGP (state crime branch) Mamta Singh are trying to protect the IPS officer and two women cops against whom allegations were levelled in the viral letters.

“The SIT probing the case has not shared the report with us. The team had to share a report within 10 days and now 15 days have passed. The team members neither informed us nor shared the report. There is sheer negligence on the part of the police. During questioning, the IPS officer and two women cops told us that a YouTuber had hatched a conspiracy to defame them, and he had written the false letter. If the YouTuber had hatched a conspiracy against an IPS officer, why did the police fail to arrest that person in more than a month’s time,” she said.

“We think the IPS officer, and two women cops are telling lies and they are trying to misguide the probe. Truth will prevail. We got a clue against the IPS officer and orders will be given to arrest him. It seems that police did not try to find out the seven women cops who filed the complaint against the officer. The police have not registered an FIR against the IPS officer,” Bhatia said.

The investigation was initiated on October 25 after a letter had surfaced on social media against an IPS officer (now in Ambala) deployed in Jind, accusing him of sexually harassing women cops. The officer had already rubbished the allegations, claiming that the entire episode has been aimed at tarnishing his image.

Later, the IPS officer and two senior women cops, who were termed as ‘facilitator’ of the officer, were transferred from Jind. The police probe team had recorded the statements of women cops deployed in Jind district to ascertain the facts.

As per letter, seven women cops sent complaints via email to the chief minister, ADGPs and other senior police officers in October. They had alleged that an SHO and a DSP, both women, are running a honeytrap together. In the letter, one of the woman cops mentioned that a woman SHO, a female DSP and an SP are involved in the “illicit” activities. She mentioned that those who raise their voices against harassment, get their annual confidential report adversely affected.

“A woman officer was reportedly saved from harassment after intervention by an MLA, but her ACR was affected resultantly,” the letter reads.

Later, another letter appeared on social media in which one, claiming to be a woman cop, alleged the woman DSP offered them ₹10 lakh each for burying the issue. “We are not among those 19 women cops who appeared before the probe team. If the Haryana government transfers the SP, the woman DSP and the woman SHO from Jind, we are ready to appear before an IG-rank woman police officer and an official from the women’s commission to narrate the misdeeds of these three officials. We also have an audio clip in which the woman SHO asked one of the victims to get ready to please the SP,” it had stated.

Despite repeated phone calls and text messages, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur could not be reached for a comment.