SFJ threats fallout: Security heightened at railway stations across Punjab

Security has been heightened at all railway stations across Punjab in wake of recent threats from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of banned terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), ahead of Independence Day on Monday.

An AIG-level meeting was held by government railway police (GRP) on Thursday with regards to security arrangements at railway stations. AIG GRP Harmeet Hundal issued directions to all officials to keep strict vigil and patrol the railway tracks and key areas under the railways’ jurisdiction. These directions have been issued after a video of National Flag being burnt on tracks in Manawala near Amritsar came to fore recently.

Pannu had threatened to take off National Flags installed at railway stations and government offices and hoist Khalistani flags.

“Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana are the most vulnerable places as National Flags are installed here and moreover these are among the busiest railway stations in Punjab,” said a senior police officer, privy to the development. According to police officials, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has also threatened to kidnap prominent politicians and police officers of the state.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the scheduled visit of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Ludhiana on August 15, the security at the station has been scaled up. A programme involving the CM, according to the police is scheduled at Guru Nanak Stadium which is near the station .No passenger will be allowed to wait for the train more than an hour due to security reasons.

