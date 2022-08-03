SFJ’s Pannun again issues threat to Himachal CM

US-based banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has again issued a threat to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and announced a reward of $125,000 for stopping him from raising Tiranga in Shimla on India’s 75th Independence Day.

In an e-mail sent to media houses, SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that “Shimla will be the capital of independent Punjab and Sikh sovereignists will raise Khalistani flags there”.

He urged the people of Himachal to refrain from raising the tricolour on August 15.

“The issue is between Sikhs and India and since Modi government is determined to use violence, people of Himachal should stay out of this conflict,” Pannun said.

He said that the SJF had released the map of areas earmarked for secession from India through the Khalistan Referendum on July 26, 2022, and Shimla was declared as the future capital of Sikh homeland Khalistan.

SFJ’s map encompasses the areas of pre-1966 Punjab, which include Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Sikh majority areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he added.

Pannun had issued a similar threat ahead of the Independence Day last year after which an FIR was registered at the cyber crime police station in Shimla under IPC sections 124 (sedition), 153-A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 506 (intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, besides Section 66 of IT Act, 2000.