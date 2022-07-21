SGPC begins process to send special batch of pilgrims to Pakistan

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday initiated the process to send a special “jatha” (batch of pilgrims) to Pakistan to take part in the centenary of Saka (massacre) Panja Sahib, which will be commemorated on October 30.

The apex gurdwara body has asked those willing to be part of the group to deposit their passports are other relevant documents at its head office in Amritsar by August 5.

SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said: “The aspiring pilgrims must deposit a copy of their identity proof (Aadhar card, voter ID or ration card), photograph and recommendation letter of the SGPC member representing their area along with the passport within the deadline, so that the required visa process can be completed timely.”