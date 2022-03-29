SGPC budget: Members allege ‘large-scale corruption’

: The SGPC annual budget session will be held today amid objections being raised by some members of the top gurudwara body, alleging “large-scale corruption” in its functioning and claiming that the budget has not been prepared according to the prescribed norms.

Alleging irregularities in land lease and receipt of funds from affiliated shrines, at least 12 SGPC members demanded a probe by a panel comprising retired high court judges into the “large-scale corruption” in the functioning of the body managing hundreds of gurdwaras across the country.

They claimed that the SGPC budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 fiscal has not been prepared as per the Shiromani Gurdwara Act, 1925.

To clarify the allegations, a group of the SGPC members, who owe allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is ruling party in the gurdwara body called as Sikh parliament, held a press conference on the eve of the session.

SGPC members Gurcharan Singh Grewal and Rajinder Singh Mehta said that conspiracies are being hatched against SGPC with the intention of taking control of the Sikh body and the facts are being distorted and misrepresented and propagated in the sangat.

They said that the lands of historical gurdwara sahibs managed by the SGPC are not occupied by any political person and in fact, the SGPC has got vacated the illegal possessions of the lands.

“The land of some gurdwaras were given to local people for cultivation at the time when these were managed by local management committees. But when the management of these gurdwaras came directly to the SGPC, a large number of lands were vacated from these possessions,” said Surjit Singh, another member.

He said that at the time under the management of the local committees, the income from the land of these gurdwaras was about ₹39.67 lakh but it has now increased to ₹4.56 crore, an increase of 1,100 % in the income.

Speaking about the trusts, SGPC member Bhai Ram Singh said seven trusts are functioning under the SGPC management for the smooth running of many healthcare and educational institutions.