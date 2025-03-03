SGPC calls executive body meet on March 7

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called a meeting of its executive committee on March 7, chief secretary Kulwant Singh Manan said on Sunday. This will be the second meeting of the executive committee since Harjinder Singh Dhami resigned from the top post of the gurdwara body on February 17.

In the first meeting on February 21, the executive committee had kept the decision on Dhami’s resignation pending.

In the upcoming meeting, the executive may take a final decision on the presidency of the SGPC as the possibility of Dhami withdrawing his resignation looks very dim, said an SGPC member privy to internal developments.

Manan, however, said discussion will be held regarding recommendations of the sub-committees constituted for the upcoming budget session and routine works of the gurdwara body.

SGPC delegation meets Dhami, urge him to withdraw resignation

Hoshiarpur: Five members of the SGPC executive met Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday at his residence in Piplanwala and urged him to take back his resignation tendered after Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh had raised questions over the dismissal of Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Dhami had resigned on ‘moral grounds’. The delegation led by Baldev Singh Kalyanpuri, reached Dhami’s house in the afternoon and spent around an hour convincing the latter to reconsider his decision. Kalyanpuri told the mediapersons that the entire ‘Sikh sangat’ wanted Dhami to continue his services.

“We hope that our request is answered”, he added.