SGPC chief urges PM to resume minority students’ fellowship

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to resume scholarships given to minority students.

It is notable that students belonging to minority communities were given scholarships by the Government of India under the Maulana Azad National Fellowship and Pre-Matric Scholarship, which have been discontinued since last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On this issue, the SGPC president asked the government to reconsider its decision. Seeking intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in the letter that a large number of students will be affected by the closure of this scholarship scheme, which was being given for a long time in the country.

“Depriving students belonging to minority communities of this fellowship for research work and studies is extremely unfortunate. Such schemes prove to be very effective for the progress of the country, but it is not in the interest of the country for the government to deliberately ignore the minorities. If the government’s working style towards the minorities remains the same, it will surely create indifference and distrust towards the government. Therefore, the government should consider resuming these fellowships related to the minorities, so that the people’s faith in the government remains,” added Dhami.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}