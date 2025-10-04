SGPC condemns attack on Gurdwara Mehtabgarh Sahib, seeks strict action

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday condemned the attack carried out by some individuals at Gurdwara Mehtabgarh Sahib in Mandi Goluwala, Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday condemned the attack carried out by some individuals at Gurdwara Mehtabgarh Sahib in Mandi Goluwala, Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. (HT File)

He urged the government to take immediate and strict action against those responsible.

In a statement issued from the SGPC office, Dhami said according to the information received, this was a premeditated attack that the Sikh community will never tolerate. He stated that the attackers brutally assaulted Sikhs sleeping inside the Gurdwara Sahib, leaving several people, including small children, seriously injured.

Dhami expressed concern that such an incident occurred in the presence of the police.

He recalled that Sikhs in Rajasthan have previously faced serious troubles over their religious symbols (kakaars). Whenever such incidents occurred, the SGPC and local Sikh community raised their voices and compelled the government to reverse unjust decisions.

Dhami remarked that certain elements are attempting to create divisions in society for their own political gain, which is not in the interest of the nation. He asserted that such acts cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. He has urged the CM of Rajasthan to take immediate action in this matter and ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits.