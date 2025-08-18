Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
SGPC condemns denial of entry to Sikh sarpanch at Red Fort over kirpan

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 04:50 am IST

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami called the refusal to allow Gurdhian Singh entry because of his “kirpan” a reflection of an “anti-Sikh mentality”.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the denial of entry to an “Amritdhari” Sikh sarpanch from a village near Nabha at the Red Fort on Independence Day, despite being specially invited to the event.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dhami called the refusal to allow Gurdhian Singh entry because of his “kirpan” a reflection of an “anti-Sikh mentality”. He emphasised that preventing a Sikh from participating in a national event due to their religious symbol is an affront to the Sikh community and an act of treating them as outsiders in their own country.

Dhami further criticised the ongoing discrimination against Sikhs, noting their immense sacrifices for India’s freedom, yet continuing marginalization even after independence. “What kind of Independence Day is this, where citizens are barred from observing their religious practices?” he said.

The SGPC president reiterated that the “five kakars”, which include the kirpan, are an integral part of Sikh identity and cannot be abandoned. He called for strict action against the officials responsible for this incident to ensure it doesn’t happen again in the future.

