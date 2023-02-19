SGPC condemns forcible locking of Kurukshetra gurdwara golaks

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC0 president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Sunday condemned the forcible locking of golaks (offering boxes) at Patshahi Chhevin gurdwara at Kurukshetra by Haryana committee leaders.

In a statement, Dhami said the SGPC manages the gurdwaras under the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925, while the Haryana government wants to seize control over the gurdwaras through police administration. He said the government has formed the Haryana committee with an intention to break the SGPC, the main religious body of the Sikh community.

Dhami said the Sikh community will never tolerate this bullying.