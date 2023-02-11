SGPC flays Haryana CM Khattar for attending prayer bareheaded

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday took a note of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s “violation of Sikh maryada (conduct) of standing bareheaded in ardas (Sikh prayer)” and asked him to apologise.

In a statement, he said, “During the foundation stone laying ceremony of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar Charitable Hospital at Faridabad in Haryana recently, a video of Manohar Lal Khattar has come to light, in which he is involved in Sikh prayer without covering his head”.

Dhami said, “The Haryana CM has violated Sikh maryada by doing so, which has greatly hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs. There is a tradition of Sikh prayer, according to which every person attending the same respectfully stands with his head covered and both hands folded while devoting to the Guru. No one can violate this Sikh maryada at their own will”.

“CM Khattar is of Punjabi origin and he has knowledge about Sikh maryada. Despite this, it is extremely sad and unfortunate that he deliberately hurt the sentiments of Sikhs. It is even more sad that during the event, general secretary of the unconstitutionally formed Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Gurvinder Singh Dhamija is also seen standing with CM Khattar. Gurvinder Singh’s failure to stop the CM from violating Sikh maryada raises big questions,” he added.

