SGPC general house: Oppn to raise issue of ‘unceremonious’ removal of jathedars

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general house session on Tuesday is set to be a stormy affair with opposition members geared up to raise the issue of unceremonious removal of the Takht jathedars. The session was originally called by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to discuss the issue of maryada of Takhts (Sikh highest temporal seats), amid confrontation between Akal Takht and Takht Patna Sahib.

The session was originally called by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami to discuss the issue of maryada of Takhts (Sikh highest temporal seats), amid confrontation between Akal Takht and Takht Patna Sahib.

The issue was settled amicably, after both Takhts withdrew their decrees and Bihar-based Takht clergy accepted supremacy of the Akal Takht.

There is still no clarity on the agenda of the meeting now, although the invite to SGPC members highlights ‘maryada of Takhts’ as the main issue to be discussed in the meeting to be held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall in the Golden Temple complex.

The SGPC office-bearers also refused to give any clarity about the issues to be discussed during the meeting.

SGPC member Amrik Singh Shahpur, who is part of the opposition, said the removal of jathedars also relates to ‘maryada’

“The unceremonious removal of the jathedars in recent months is also a violation of maryada. We will try to raise the issue and hold the present SGPC office-bearers accountable for their actions, which hurt a large segment of the community,” Shahpur said.

SGPC, which is controlled by the Sukhbir Singh Badal faction, has a 191-member general house. Out of this, 170 are elected by Sikh voters in the general elections, 15 are co-opted, five are sitting jathedars (heads of Sikh temporal seats), and one is the head granthi of the Golden Temple. However, the jathedars and head granthis don’t have the right to vote.

There are a total of 110 constituencies in Punjab, out of which 47 segments are represented by two members each, while 30 constituencies are reserved for women candidates. As the general elections of the SGPC have not been conducted for the last 14 years, nearly 30 members have expired, and two have resigned.