SGPC installs hoardings carrying Takht edict against CM Bhagwant Mann

AMRITSAR: Hoardings carrying the edict issued by Akal Takht against chief minister Bhagwant Mann have been installed across gurdwaras in Amritsar, including near the Golden Temple complex.

Hoardings carrying the edict issued by Akal Takht against chief minister Bhagwant Mann have been installed across gurdwaras in Amritsar, including near the Golden Temple complex.

The hoardings, put up by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) following a circular issued to gurdwara managers, carry an appeal to the Sikh community to boycott the CM in compliance with the Akal Takht directive. SGPC officials also directed managers to confirm installation of the displays.

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The move comes days after Akal Takht declared Mann a “Guru dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (anti-community) over an alleged objectionable video that reportedly hurt Sikh sentiments. The highest temporal seat of Sikhism has also summoned Sikh MLAs and cabinet ministers for a personal appearance on June 29 in connection with the matter.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has supported the Akal Takht directive, holding meetings with religious groups, including preachers, ‘dhadis’ (traditional Punjabi folk musicians) and ‘kavishars’ (traditional singers), to spread awareness of the edict. He has also called for the CM’s resignation, alleging that recent developments, including an FIR registered by Haryana Police in a related matter, raise serious concerns about governance and transparency.

Dhami further claimed that attempts were being made to undermine Sikh institutions, asserting that Akal Takht holds a supreme position in Sikh tradition and its authority cannot be challenged.