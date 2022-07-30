SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as ‘Amrit Sarovar’, saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as ‘Amrit Sarovar’, which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.

“Although the government’s initiative to conserve water is good, its name hurts Sikh sentiments. ‘Amrit Sarovar’, as the name given to ponds being developed in villages to conserve water, cannot be accepted,” Dhami said.

He said that the name of ponds to be prepared under this scheme should be changed immediately so that the historical importance of Amrit Sarovar in Sikh history is maintained.

The SGPC has also written to Union minister of rural development, Giriraj Singh, asking him to change the name of the scheme immediately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SGPC chief added that as per history, the Sikh Gurus developed five sarovars (holy tanks), of which, Amritsar (means Amrit Sarovar) is one. Every day, lakhs of pilgrims express their devotion by taking holy dip in at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Dhami said that due to reverence and importance of Amrit Sarovar, the ponds being developed as Amrit Sarovar in villages is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions.