SGPC open 25-bed Covid care centre in Bholath

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday opened its third Covid care facility in Punjab at Bholath town of Kapurthala district. The centre with 25 beds has been attached with Guru Ramdas Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar. Eight doctors and 14 nurses of the hospital have been deputed for providing 24x7 services there.

The centre was inaugurated by SGPC president Jagir Kaur and it will provide free basic treatment to Covid-19 patients, besides having the arrangements to shift critical patients to various hospitals in case of emergency. Similar facilities are already operational at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir in Ludhiana and Sri Damdama Sahib. Another ward is being set up at Gurdwara Sri Moti Bagh, Patiala, said Kaur.

Jagir Kaur said, “The SGPC is also making efforts to procure Pfizer vaccine from the United States and a letter seeking permission for its use in India was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.”

She said an oxygen plant has been set up by the SGPC at Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College, Amritsar, but liquid oxygen is not avaialble. “An appeal has been made to the government of India to find an immediate solution so that the SGPC can keep serving the humanity,” she said.