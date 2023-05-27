Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Stopping Punjabi news bulletin from AIR’s Delhi, Chandigarh stations unjust: Dhami

Stopping Punjabi news bulletin from AIR’s Delhi, Chandigarh stations unjust: Dhami

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 27, 2023 11:37 PM IST

Dhami said a large number of Punjabis live in Delhi, while Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab, and stopping the broadcast of Punjabi language bulletins from these areas is a big injustice to Punjab and Punjabis.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the decision of stopping the broadcast of Punjabi news bulletins from the All-India Radio (Akashwani) stations operating at Delhi and Chandigarh.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the decision of stopping the broadcast of Punjabi news bulletins from the All-India Radio (AIR) stations operating at Delhi and Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

He said that this decision of the government is “discriminatory against Punjab and Punjabi language, which should be withdrawn immediately”.

Dhami said a large number of Punjabis live in Delhi, while Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab, and stopping the broadcast of Punjabi language bulletins from these areas is a big injustice to Punjab and Punjabis.

He said it is necessary that the governments should make efforts to promote regional languages, but “it has been the opposite”.

He said this is a serious matter which the government should reconsider and give orders to continue broadcasting Punjabi bulletins from the Delhi and Chandigarh centres.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi chandigarh shiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP