SGPC president’s election: Crucial meet underway at Golden Temple complex

The crucial Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee general house meeting got underway at Teja Singh Samundri Hall, the headquarters of the apex gurdwara body, in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar amid heightened security on Wednesday afternoon.

Of the total 157 members, 150 are attending the annual poll session to elect the SGPC president, senior vice-president, junior vice-president and general secretary besides an 11-member executive committee.

All eyes are on the outcome of the president’s election with former three-time SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday for refusing to withdraw from contesting against SAD candidate and incumbent Harjinder Singh Dhami, posing a tough challenge to the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Bibi Jagir Kaur, once a confidante, has now rebelled against the Badals by challenging the choice of the SAD president.

Senior Akali leaders Sikander Singh Maluka, who is also the SAD disciplinary committee head, and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema were among the first to arrive at the venue for the election that is being seen as a Badals vs Bibi battle. Bibi is being supported mostly by members of the opposition and she is likely to dent the SAD camp in the SGPC house.

Some prominent members associated with the SAD, including former MLA Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas, have announced their support to her.

Besides, members under the influence of former Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, patron of the SAD (Sanyukt), would support Bibi. Some members, especially who are from Haryana and rally behind the BJP, could also choose Bibi.

Though the majority is with the SAD, the contest may be close as votes are cast with secret ballot papers.

The 191-member (170 members are elected by Sikh voters, 15 are co-opted and six are sitting heads of Sikh temporal seats and head granthi of the Golden Temple) general house assembles every year. According to SGPC additional secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas, 26 members have died, while two have resigned.

Bibi Jagir Kaur is a former MLA from Bholath and was the SGPC chief in 1999, 2004 and 2020. The SAD had earlier slammed National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura for allegedly seeking support for her candidature while accusing him of trying to break the SGPC.

