SGPC slams Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Guru Nanak

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday strongly reacted to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Guru Nanak, terming it as an expression of his “small mentality”.

Gandhi had made the remarks during an address in the US while referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra. (ANI File Photo)

Gandhi made these remarks during an address in the US while referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra. “I read somewhere that Guru Nanak ji had gone all the way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia… he had gone to Thailand…he had gone to Sri Lanka. So these giants were doing Bharat Jodo much before we were born,” Gandhi had said.

Reacting to it, Dhami said, “The noble and great personality, and cosmopolitan ideology of Guru Nanak Dev are to unite the entire humanity, the comparison with which of any worldly man cannot be tolerated. Rahul Gandhi has done a big disregard by quoting Guru Nanak Dev to define his personal and political journey”.

He said, “This Congress leader, who talks about uniting India, should remember the Sikh genocide by his party in 1984”. “Whether that was an act of uniting India? Rahul Gandhi must answer this”, questioned SGPC President.

He said, “When the Sikh community is remembering the genocide of June 1984, Rahul Gandhi once again made an attempt to hurt the Sikh psyche by commenting against the Sikh history and the Guru”.

“Rahul Gandhi should refrain from rubbing salt in the wounds of the Sikhs and avoid clashing with the history of the Sikh community, the personalities of Sikh Gurus, and the Sikh concerns”, he added.