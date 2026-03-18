SGPC raises alarm over AI videos of Golden Temple, seeks action

AMRITSAR SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday condemned the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake videos depicting the Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), stating that such content is hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami took serious note of the issue after several AI-generated videos surfaced on social media platforms. He directed authorities to initiate action against the accounts and individuals responsible for creating and sharing such content.

Dhami said the misuse of AI technology in religious contexts is a matter of grave concern and emphasised that the SGPC is working with AI experts to identify ways to curb such misuse and prevent similar incidents in the future. He also urged the government to take stringent action against those involved to deter others.

Dhami also urged people not to share or circulate such videos, warning that even unintentional sharing can amplify harm.

Meanwhile, president of the Delhi unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Paramjit Singh Sarna also called for restraint, urging the community to avoid engaging with AI-generated content related to the Golden Temple. He said discussions with AI expert Harmeet Shah Singh, a member of SGPC’s dedicated sub-committee on artificial intelligence, have highlighted the risks associated with such emerging technologies.

He further underlined the need for a more responsible and informed approach towards artificial intelligence, cautioning that its impact extends far beyond synthetic videos and could have wider social and cultural consequences.