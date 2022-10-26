SGPC seeks release of Sikh prisoners, hands over memorandum to vice-president Dhankhar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday gave a memorandum to vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking the release of Sikhs lodged in different jails despite completion of their sentences. Dhankhar was on a day-long visit to Amritsar with his family and offered prayers at the Golden Temple.

In the memorandum, Dhami wrote that Bandhi Singhs (Sikh political prisoners) were lodged in different jails for nearly three decades despite completion of their sentences.

“This is a big injustice to the Sikh community,” he stated in the memorandum.

“These imprisoned Sikhs are those who chose the path of struggle in 1984 during a protest against the military attack on the central Sikh shrine,” he added.

On the issue of Sikh prisoners, the SGPC had also sent letters seeking meetings with the prime minister, the home minister, the chief ministers of Delhi and Karnataka, but the Sikh body did not receive any positive response, Dhami said.

“It is being felt that by not releasing Sikh prisoners, they are being discriminated against,” the SGPC chief said.

He asked that the vice-president take cognisance and issue necessary directions to the central and state governments concerned for the release of Sikh prisoners.

Dhankhar assured the SGPC chief that he would take up the issue.

The vice-president also partook ‘langar’ and did voluntary service of washing dishes.

India’s Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his family and others at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)

In the visitor’s book at the Golden Temple, Dhankhar wrote, “Blessed to have visited Darbar Sahib today. The peace, serenity, devotion and sense of service here is an unforgettable experience.”

He also visited Jallianwala Bagh and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. “Moved after visiting Jallianwala Bagh, a memorial of national importance. Poignantly reminds of the sacrifice of martyrs to whom we are eternally indebted,” Dhankhar wrote in the visitor’s book at the memorial park.