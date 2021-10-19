Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC team in Canada to discuss saroops’ printing outside India
chandigarh news

SGPC team in Canada to discuss saroops’ printing outside India

In the executive committee meeting chaired by SGPC president Jagir Kaur on August 23, 2021, it was decided to start printing Guru Granth Sahib saroops in outside India
A high-level SGPC delegation is holding talks with the management committees of various local gurdwaras in Canada regarding printing saroops outside India. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Despite opposition from majority of the gurdwara bodies and Sikh organisations based in Canada, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has initiated the process to start printing saroops (copies) of Guru Granth Sahib abroad.

A high-level SGPC delegation comprising senior vice-president Surjit Singh Bhitewad, SGPC executive member Mithu Singh Kahnke, member Bhai Ram Singh and assistant secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan is holding talks with the management committees of various local gurdwaras in Canada.

In the executive committee meeting chaired by SGPC president Jagir Kaur on August 23, 2021, it was decided to start printing Guru Granth Sahib saroops in Canada, USA, Australia, etc. The SGPC chief had announced that printing will be done as per the ‘maryada’ and their transportation will be done by road.

Talking over the phone from Canada, Bhitewad said the issue was discussed with the gurdwara management committees of British Columbia (BC), and Calgary.

“The response is positive. Discussions on complete adherence of ‘maryada’ during printing and transportation of ‘saroops’ are being held. A report on the response of the gurdwara bodies and ‘sangat’ will be submitted to the SGPC chief,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Festive rush: No sign of temporary parking sites in Ludhiana markets

Drug cartel kingpin admits to preparing 250 kg heroin

Farmers’ rail roko delays 26 trains passing through Ludhiana

Jagbans Powar is PPSC chairman
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP