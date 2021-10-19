SGPC team in Canada to discuss saroops’ printing outside India

Despite opposition from majority of the gurdwara bodies and Sikh organisations based in Canada, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has initiated the process to start printing saroops (copies) of Guru Granth Sahib abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A high-level SGPC delegation comprising senior vice-president Surjit Singh Bhitewad, SGPC executive member Mithu Singh Kahnke, member Bhai Ram Singh and assistant secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan is holding talks with the management committees of various local gurdwaras in Canada.

In the executive committee meeting chaired by SGPC president Jagir Kaur on August 23, 2021, it was decided to start printing Guru Granth Sahib saroops in Canada, USA, Australia, etc. The SGPC chief had announced that printing will be done as per the ‘maryada’ and their transportation will be done by road.

Talking over the phone from Canada, Bhitewad said the issue was discussed with the gurdwara management committees of British Columbia (BC), and Calgary.

“The response is positive. Discussions on complete adherence of ‘maryada’ during printing and transportation of ‘saroops’ are being held. A report on the response of the gurdwara bodies and ‘sangat’ will be submitted to the SGPC chief,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}