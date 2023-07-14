Gurbani telecast row: SGPC not to renew pact with PTC, to roll out YouTube channel on July 24

Amritsar

The development comes amid a controversy around the telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple by PTC, a private channel. (File Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday said that it would not be renewing its agreement with PTC channel for the live telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple after the present contract ends on July 23. Instead from July 24, the apex gurdwara body will telecast Gurbani live on its new YouTube channel and web/social media platforms.

Giving details about the decision after presiding over an executive committee meeting in Amritsar, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Gurbani will be live on YouTube channel and other web/social media platforms, which will start from early morning on July 24. This arrangement will be in place till the satellite channel of the SGPC is launched.”

The decision was taken on the recommendations of the sub-committee constituted following Akal Takht’s edict that asked the SGPC to launch its channel for this purpose.

“As these tasks are technical, various aspects were discussed and for the time being, the sub-committee has recommended taking services of a company on monthly charges,” said Dhami. He clarified that the company’s services are related to technology, equipment and staff, while the telecast rights will remain with the SGPC.

The SGPC chief said the name of the SGPC’s web/YouTube channel for the Gurbani broadcast will be ‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib Sri Amritsar’ and will support the SGPC logo.

Dhami said that the SGPC was also working on launching its satellite channel and a letter has been written to the Union minister of information and broadcasting.

Since 1998, the SGPC had given the Gurbani telecast rights to private channels, under which the current agreement was with G-Next Media Private Limited (PTC channel). The last agreement was signed on July 24, 2012, for 11 years under which G-Next Media was to give ₹1 crore annually (with a 10% annual increase) to the education fund of the SGPC. All dues have been deposited so far.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has stakes in PTC, has faced allegations of monopolising the Gurbani telecast, a charge he has refuted on several occasions.

Recently, the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab got the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed in the assembly to end the “monopoly” of the PTC channel and ensure “free telecast” for all. This move was termed “intolerable interference in Sikh affairs” by the government and organisations, including the SGPC.

On June 26, the SGPC general house rejected this Bill and warned of agitation if it is not revoked. The Bill has been sent to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for approval.

