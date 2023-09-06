Executive meet: SGPC to establish press in US to publish ‘saroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday decided to establish its press in the United States of America (USA) to publish holy saroops (scriptures) of Guru Granth Sahib.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT Photo)

This press will be established in Tracy City in California, where the Dharam Parchar Kender (religious preaching centre) of the SGPC will also function. A religious preaching centre will also be set up in Yuba City in the USA. The decision in this regard was taken in the SGPC’s executive committee meeting presided over by the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami said the late Didar Singh Bains donated 14.5 acres of land to the SGPC at Yuba City, where activities will be started by building a Dharam Parchar Kender. “Along with this, another SGPC centre will be established in Tracy City in California as per the offer made by non-resident Indian Sikh Gian Singh Sandhu of Canada and eminent businessman Karnail Singh Sandhu of USA. A press will also be set up at this centre in Tracy City to publish holy saroops of Guru Granth Sahib, he said.

The SGPC chief said gurdwaras will also be established in these two centres. He also informed that as per the demand of the Sikh community in Australia, the SGPC will ship 220 holy saroops as per maryada.

Giving information about other decisions of the committee, Dhami said that Sri Guru Ramdas Library, situated in the complex of the Golden Temple, will be digitized, and a separate website will be created with titles and indexes of important books published on it.

Dhami said the SGPC has also decided to launch a campaign to make Amritsar city clean and green. “The present Punjab government has failed to keep the city clean and green. The SGPC will work to make the passages leading to Darbar Sahib and its surroundings beautiful and green. For this, the support of Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale and Baba Sewa Singh Khadur Sahib will be taken.” He said.

The committee also approved the 4% dearness allowance instalments for the SGPC employees. Dhami also criticized the voter forms printed in the Hindi language by the Haryana government for gurdwara polls in the state. He said despite being the second language in Haryana, Punjabi is not being given due respect.