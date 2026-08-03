SGPC president raps AAP MLA Sukhanand for calling Miri Piri Khalsa March a roadshow

Baghapurana AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand’s remarks describing the Miri-Piri Khalsa March as a “roadshow” have invited sharp criticism from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, with president Harjinder Singh Dhami terming it an insult to Panthic traditions that had hurt religious sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.

The march, which began from Akal Takht on July 24, will culminate at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on August 3. (HT FILE)

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Sukhanand reportedly made the remarks while addressing the death anniversary function of slain Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Gurjant Singh Budh Singhwala at Budh Singhwala village in Baghapurana constituency on July 29.

The function, organised to commemorate the death anniversary of the militant leader who was killed in a police encounter in 1992, was also addressed by various pro-Khalistan activists.

A video from the event purportedly shows Sukhanand saying, “At 1.5 km distance, a grand (nagar) kirtan is being taken out with Guru Granth Sahib. I won’t call it (nagar) kirtan, but a roadshow. Because it carries Guru Granth Sahib, I give due respect to this procession.”

Stating that the MLA’s remarks reflected jealousy, Dhami said Khalsa marches were part of the Sikh Panth’s historic tradition, and the MLA appeared to lack an understanding of Sikh principles and traditions.

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{{^usCountry}} “The objective of the Miri-Piri Khalsa March is to uphold the supremacy of the Akal Takht, strengthen Panthic unity, awaken Sikh consciousness and connect the younger generation with the Sikh heritage. A large number of devotees are joining the march every day in dedication to the Akal Takht,” said the SGPC president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The objective of the Miri-Piri Khalsa March is to uphold the supremacy of the Akal Takht, strengthen Panthic unity, awaken Sikh consciousness and connect the younger generation with the Sikh heritage. A large number of devotees are joining the march every day in dedication to the Akal Takht,” said the SGPC president. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that anyone speaking on matters relating to Sikh institutions and the Guru’s House should do so with utmost thoughtfulness and respect. “Statements made without adequate knowledge or understanding of Sikh maryada (code of conduct) can hurt the religious sentiments of the Sangat,” Dhami said.

He emphasised that the Miri-Piri Khalsa March was not a political roadshow but a spiritual procession that commenced from the Akal Takht after an Ardas, under the sacred presence of Guru Granth Sahib and led by the Panj Pyare.

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He said Sikh institutions and traditions should always be discussed with restraint and reverence.

The march, he added, was dedicated to the Miri-Piri doctrine established by Guru Hargobind Sahib and the supreme authority of the Akal Takht, and was being conducted in accordance with Gurmat Maryada. He also urged the Sangat to remain vigilant against those attempting to weaken Sikh institutions.

Sukhanand did not respond despite repeated attempts to reach him.

The march, which began from Akal Takht on July 24, will culminate at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, on August 3.