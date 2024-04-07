Shab-e-Qadr prayers not allowed at Jamia Majid, Mirwaiz under house arrest: Anjuman

Authorities barred prayers on Shab-e-Qadr at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Saturday night and put its chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was to lead the prayers, under house arrest, the managing body of the mosque said. The statement added that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again placed under house arrest (HT File Photo)

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said that after the afternoon prayers on Saturday, the authorities closed the gates of Jamia Masjid and police asked people to vacate the premises.

“The Auqaf was informed that the observance of taraweeh (special night prayers in Ramadan) or Shab Khani (keeping awake for prayers) on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr will not be permitted at the Jamia Masjid,” it said in a statement.

The statement added that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again placed under house arrest.

The district authorities and police were tight-lipped and did not issue a response to Anjuman’s statement.