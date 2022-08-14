Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Union ministry of tourism
IAS officer Shah Faesal who had resigned from his job and reinstated in April has been posted as deputy secretary in the Union Ministry of Tourism. Faesal, an IAS topper who had resigned in 2018 citing personal reasons, later formed his own political party and was planning to contest elections. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Article 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Faesal was however, reinstated in April this year.
“8 months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down,” said Shah Faesal in a series of tweets soon after he again joined the government.
He has also said that he will undo the mistakes of past, which is a direct hint towards his resignation.
In 2020, Faesal resigned as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, nearly 17 months after laying the foundation of the new political party in March 2019. The 39-year-old former bureaucrat had that time also removed the party tag from his social media accounts, giving fuel to the speculations that he could rejoin the government or pursue other interests. Soon after his arrest, the Public Safety Act was invoked against him, but was later revoked before he was released in June 2020.
Faesal was the IAS topper in 2010 and worked in various positions in the Jammu & Kashmir administration. While he resigned in 2018, the government did not accept his resignation.
-
Karnataka: Man kills his estranged wife in family court by slitting her throat
In a shocking act, a man killed his estranged wife at a family court here on Saturday by allegedly slitting Chaitra's throat, police said. The family court was organised at Hole Narasipura to settle the discord among the couple where Chaitra (28) and Shivakumar (32) had also come. After the judge heard them, the court gave the couple the next date of hearing, Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda told reporters.
-
Rajasthan: Dalit student beaten to death for touching water pot of upper caste
Family members of a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan, who died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday, alleged that he was mercilessly beaten by a teacher for drinking water from a pot meant for people from the upper caste. Police said the accused teacher, Chail Singh (40),has been arrested and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act has been lodged.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
