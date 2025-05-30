Shah reaches Jammu on 2-day visit, chairs security review meet

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday evening and chaired high level meeting to review the prevailing security scenario at Raj Bhawan, said officials. This is Union minister Amit Shah’s first visit to the union territory post Operation Sindoor. (File)

This is Shah’s first visit to the union territory post Operation Sindoor.

“The Union home minister landed at the technical airport around 7.30 pm and straightaway headed to Raj Bhawan. At the airport, he was received by the lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha,” said a senior police officer.

The meeting that started around 9 pm, lasted for over an hour and a half.

It was attended by LG Sinha, DGP Nalin Prabhat and top officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, BSF, CRPF and various security and intelligence agencies. “The Union home minister was also briefed about security arrangements being done for the ensuing safe Amarnath pilgrimage,” said the officer.

The 38-day long annual pilgrimage begins July 3. Following Pahalgam attack, this year’s pilgrimage will see an unprecedented security arrangements.

On Friday, Shah will visit Poonch around 11.30 am. “He will visit Singh Sabha Gurudwara, along with other places that bore the brunt of Pakistani shelling,” he said. Shah will also meet families affected by Pak shelling at government Dak bungalow.

The home minister will also visit BSF’s 144 Battalion headquarters in Poonch where he will address a Sainik Sammelan, said the officer.

As many as 25 people, including seven security personnel, were killed in Pak shelling. At least 14 civilians, including 4 minors were killed in Pak shelling in Poonch district alone.

The shelling also caused huge damage to houses and other structures in Poonch. As per a rough estimate, over 600 houses were damaged in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district.

The Union home minister had visited Srinagar in the evening of April 22 soon after terror attack at Baisaran which left 26 tourists dead and scores injured.

Shah’s visit comes at a time when security forces have intensified their anti-terror operations in Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Kathua snd Udhampur districts.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, had last week, visited Poonch city and announced government job for next of kin of those killed in shelling. The government has already disbursed ₹6 lakh each to the next kin of those killed in Pak shelling and another ₹10 lakh each are being given to them.

Sinha also assured the people that the Centre will announce a package for the damaged houses and other structures, along with assuring more bunkers to safeguard the people of border districts.

On Shah’s visit, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said, “It is the right of home minister to visit, especially Poonch, where heavy damage has occurred. We welcome him. Around 80% of Poonch has been affected by Pakistani shelling. Therefore, it is his duty to visit all these places and announce adequate compensation to those affected so that they can rebuild their lives.”

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, requesting Government of India to prepare a concrete and generous relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and other areas affected by the Pakistani shelling. Rahul had visited Poonch on Saturday and met the affected families.