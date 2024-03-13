 Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania is chief whip - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania is chief whip

Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania is chief whip

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 14, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Kewal Pathania, who is also a member of public accounts and e-governance and general purposes committees, lost in assembly elections twice before being elected MLA from Shahpur in 2022

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania has been appointed chief whip, a cabinet rank, according to an order issued on Wednesday by the assembly.

Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania (HT File)
Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania (HT File)

The move is seen as to pacify the party MLAs from Kangra district, after the Congress government recently faced a political crisis. Earlier, Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania was given cabinet rank and appointed deputy chairperson of the planning board .

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kewal, who is also a member of public accounts and e-governance and general purposes committees, lost in assembly elections twice before being elected MLA from Shahpur in 2022.

Kewal rose from student politics and has remained president of National Students’ Union of India in Himachal Pradesh University from 1993-1994.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On