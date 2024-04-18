Shambhu sit-in: Passengers left in lurch as 29 trains cancelled, 28 diverted, rush at Ludhiana station

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the Ludhiana Junction as the farmers’ sit-in at the Shambhu railway station affected the train traffic for the second consecutive day on Thursday. As many as 29 trains were cancelled and 28 others had to be diverted amid the protest. (HT File Photo)

Amritsar Shatabdi, Amritsar Swarna Jayanti Shatabdi, Fazilka Intercity, Amritsar Intercity, Kanpur Central SF, New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi Jalandhar Express, Jammu Mail, Amritsar Shatabdi Express, New Delhi Shatabdi Express, Shan-e-Punjab Express, and Hisar-Amritsar Express were cancelled.

At least 17 other passenger trains were also cancelled and 28 other trains were diverted via the Sahnewal-Chandigarh-Ambala, Ludhiana-Gill-Jakhar-Old Delhi and the Jakhar-Gill-Ludhiana lines.

A total of four trains were short-originated (starting from a station before the designated station. Golden Temple Mail (down), which goes from Amritsar to Mumbai Central, originated at the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in New Delhi; Shalimar Malani Express, which goes from Jammu to Barmer, originated at the Old Delhi station; Sachkhand Express from Amritsar to Hazur Sahib Nanded and the Amritsar Darbhanga Express started from Ambala Cantonment. These trains were also short-terminated at the same stations.

The farmers started the sit-in on Wednesday. The farmers have been staging the protest at the Shambhu border, which connects Punjab and Haryana, since February. They are seeking a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce, among other demands.