Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shamlat land eviction: Majri block villagers protest against government’s ‘arbitrary’ order
chandigarh news

Shamlat land eviction: Majri block villagers protest against government’s ‘arbitrary’ order

Village panchayats and land owners of Mohali’s five villages staged a protest against the Punjab government’s ‘arbitrary’ orders. Over 200 people gathered at Mullanpur barrier to head towards Punjab CM house
Calling the Punjab government’s orders “arbitrary”, over 200 people gathered at the Mullanpur barrier to head towards the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh’s Sector 2. However, the police had barricaded the area and stopped them from entering Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Calling the Punjab government’s orders “arbitrary”, over 200 people gathered at the Mullanpur barrier to head towards the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh’s Sector 2. However, the police had barricaded the area and stopped them from entering Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Jun 17, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Village panchayats and land owners of Mohali’s five villages —Kasauli, Gurha, Karondiawal, Bhigandi, and Jayanti Majri, staged a protest at Mullanpur Barrier here on Thursday against the orders of the financial commissioner revenue (FCR), Punjab, wherein he cancelled the mutation done through various sale deeds by buyers for around 3,600 acres of land in these five villages.

Calling the Punjab government’s orders “arbitrary”, over 200 people gathered at the Mullanpur barrier to head towards the residence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh’s Sector 2. However, the police had barricaded the area and stopped them from entering Chandigarh. However, on the directions of the police, a group of 10 villagers met the CM’s officer on special duty (OSD) and handed over a memorandum to him in this regard.

As per the orders of the financial commissioner revenue (FCR), Punjab, the mutation done through various sale deeds by buyers for around 3,600 acres of land in five villages was cancelled. Dubbing it an “arbitrary” order, the protestors said the FCR, under the Consolidation Act, used his power to cancel the consolidation done in 1991 by the officer concerned without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

Following the issuing of the orders, the villagers and land owners moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, wherein the Punjab government had sought time to file their reply.

Bhigandi sarpanch Pal Singh said, “We had thought that the AAP government would bring some change, but now they are taking land from landowners’ land. The land does not belong to the government and when challenged in the high court, the government is now changing their ownership. We will intensify our protest if we do not get back our lands and till our demands are met.”

“The OSD of the CM said that due to byelections in Sangrur, Mann is occupied in campaigning and that he will listen to our demands,” Pal Singh added.

“Not only we have lost our lands but also our means of livelihood. Agriculture is our primary source of sustenance, and the government is taking the right to live from us,” said Amandeep, a protester.

Rajinder Singh Virk, a land owner in Kasauli village, said Article 300-A of the Constitution protects the proprietary rights of the individuals and the FCR had no powers to determine the rights, which even in the case of dispute are settled by the civil courts. “The high court will listen to villagers’ petition on Friday and the protesters are expecting some relief,” he said.

Do not take coercive steps against 5 Mullanpur villagers: HC

Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the Mohali authorities not to take any coercive steps against five villagers from Mullanpur and sought a response from the government by July 28.

The plea was from Naib Singh and others, who had challenged an order whereby the authorities had ordered immediate possession of land measuring 2,321 bighas at the village. They had argued that petitioners were owners in possession since 1909-10. It was argued that even as the claims about the disputed land remain undecided, the authorities had ordered immediate possession of the land.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out