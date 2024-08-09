Share in Education City project on Panchkula MC’s mind

The Panchkula municipal corporation wants a share in the Education and Recreation City project coming up in Chandimandir or it will provide the land on collector rate. The Panchkula MC will hold its next House meeting on August 21. (HT Photo)

A decision in this regard will be taken during the MC’s General House meeting on August 21, to be chaired by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

The project is being developed on 200 acres in Chandimandir, when land will be allotted to law, architecture, engineering and technology, dental and business schools, besides various institutes for starting professional courses.

Several educational groups have shown interest in purchasing land for setting up a university here. As per the plan, a rain-fed lake will also be created near the educational institutes. There is also a proposal to establish eating joints as well to boost tourism.

The project was earlier being developed by MC, as the land is owned by MC, but now, it is being developed by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA). Thus, as per the government’s instructions, this land has to be transferred to PMDA.

Consequently, MC has come up with a proposal that it either be provided a share in the project or the land be procured at collector rate.

During the meeting, a proposal regarding laying sewerage lines in Abheypur, Budhanpur, Raila, Rally and Haripur village will also come up. MC will also take up the agenda to repair all roads, toilets, parks and boundary walls at Ashiana Complex, Sector 26, Sector 28 and Sector 20, and Abheypur village.

MC will also discuss the proposal to lower the rent of Vita booths to ₹2,500. Besides, it will take a decision on buying small road sweeping machines for cleaning B and C roads inside the city. A proposal will also be presented to empower councillors to approve projects worth up to ₹2 lakh.