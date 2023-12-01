Shared cab robberies in Mohali’s Dera Bassi: Five more in net

Police have arrested five more accused in connection with the broad daylight robberies in Dera Bassi, where the gang would offer shared cab rides to unsuspecting people and rob them. The accused in custody of Dera Bassi police. They said besides robberies, the gang was also involved in kidnapping, extortion and drug peddling. (HT Photo)

Two of the gang members, Rajinder and Neha, both residents of Zirakpur, were nabbed last week that led police to their accomplices Neha’s husband Gurdeep, alias Deepi; Manpreet, alias Gopi; and Gurpreet, alias Kala Gujjar, all from Amloh; and Abhimanyu and Harpal of Khanna.

As per police, besides robberies, the gang was also involved in kidnapping, extortion and drug peddling for which cases were registered in Zirakpur and Khanna

A police official said Harpal, who harboured the gang members, provided them heroin, SIM cards and fake number plates that they would constantly change to avoid being caught.

Rajinder and Gurdeep used to blackmail heroin addicts in Zirakpur with exposing them, and thus extorted both heroin and money from them.

“We have busted the entire gang, who snatched valuables from people by offering them shared cab services. We had earlier recovered the Volkswagen Vento car used in the crime and now have recovered the weapon also,” said Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia.

Explaining their modus operandi, the ASP said the gang would approach passengers waiting to board buses at the Singhpura bus stand and offer them cheaper rides in their shared taxi.

With their accomplices already in the back seat of the car, posing as other passengers, the victim would be forced to take the front seat next to the driver.

They would then drive the car to Haripur Kuran village on the pretext of avoiding toll fee and rob the passengers of their valuables after restraining them from behind.

Among the gang’s latest victims were Dhakoli resident Narendra Kumar and Hisar resident Bhanu. Narendra was robbed of ₹1.64 lakh, besides his mobile phone and documents, on November 16 and the latter of ₹27,800, mobile phone and documents on November 7.

Separate cases of theft, extortion and criminal conspiracy were registered in this regard at the Dera Bassi police station.