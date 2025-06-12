Shared dreams, shared tragedy:2 Machhiwara friends die inseparate accidents in US

A dream that once united two childhood friends from Machhiwara in Ludhiana has ended in a tragic coincidence, as both lost their lives in separate truck accidents in the United States, just weeks apart. Both bodies are scheduled to arrive on Thursday. Dilpreet will be cremated at the Machhiwara cremation ground, while Bhupinder’s last rites will be held concurrently in Sahijo Majra. (iStock)

The families of Dilpreet Singh and Bhupinder Singh — both 25-year-old — now shattered by grief, are preparing to perform their final rites simultaneously, yet in separate villages.

Dilpreet, a resident of Sundar Nagar in Machhiwara, had moved to the US two-and-a half years ago in search of a better future. Living in Fresno, California, he had taken up truck driving to support himself and send money back home. On April 28, while driving eastbound on Interstate-40 in Oklahoma, Dilpreet lost control of his vehicle. His trailer overturned, and despite the efforts of emergency responders, he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Bhupinder, his childhood friend from the nearby village of Sahijo Majra, shared more than just a friendship with Dilpreet — they lived together, ate together, and pursued their American dream side by side. But tragedy struck again on May 17, when Bhupinder too died in a truck accident while on duty. The devastating news came as the community was still mourning Dilpreet’s death.

The back-to-back tragedies have sent shockwaves through both villages, where the young men were admired for their determination and strong bond. “It’s as if god brought them into this world together and took them away in the same way,” said a villager, overcome with emotion.

In an effort to shield his family from grief, Dilpreet’s father, Karnail Singh Kala, kept the news of his son’s death from his wife for over a month. He finally broke the news just hours before their son’s body was to arrive at Amritsar airport. The shock caused her to collapse, requiring immediate medical attention.

Both bodies are scheduled to arrive on Thursday. Dilpreet will be cremated at the Machhiwara cremation ground, while Bhupinder’s last rites will be held concurrently in Sahijo Majra.

What began as a shared journey of aspiration has now ended as a shared sorrow — a sombre reflection of the sacrifices made by those who leave home in search of a better life.