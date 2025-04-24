Menu Explore
Shibas Kaviraj takes charge as Panchkula police commissioner

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 24, 2025 09:20 AM IST

Shibas Kaviraj, a 1999-batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the new police commissioner of Panchkula on Wednesday.

Shibas Kaviraj (HT Photo)

He was welcomed by DCP Himadree Kaushik, DCP (Crime & Traffic) Mukesh Malhotra and other senior police officials at the Police Commissioner’s office in Sector 5.

Previously serving as the IG of Ambala Range, Kaviraj’s appointment follows a recent reshuffle of IPS officers by the Haryana government. Upon assuming his new role, he held a meeting with officers to review the crime situation in Panchkula, emphasising zero tolerance for crime and criminals.

He specifically directed stringent action against cybercrime and drug trafficking, while highlighting crime eradication, women’s safety and stronger police-public trust as his priorities.

Kaviraj takes over from Rakesh Kumar Arya, who had been serving as the Panchkula police commissioner since November 1, 2024. Arya has been transferred as the in-charge of Law and Order at Haryana Police Headquarters in Panchkula.

