Shikara rides, floatingbird-watching deck soon at Himachal’s Pong Dam

The Kangra Water Sports and Allied Activities Society has selected an operator to run water sports activities at a specific zone in the dam for these adventures. Tourists will soon be able to enjoy Shikara rides and pedal boating, along with a floating bird-watching deck for recreational purposes.

Tourism department officials said that these activities will be conducted in a designated area—about 2 square kilometres—under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), which is already being used for water sports training. This area is leased to ABVIMAS by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), and training activities are already conducted there.

In addition to the training by ABVIMAS, the selected operator will now manage tourism-based activities in this zone. Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said, “The operator has been selected, and the technical committee has already inspected all the equipment. Only the certification process is pending, which will be completed soon. Once certification is done, the operator can start the activities.”

“Additionally, rescue boats will also be available at the site. Keeping all safety concerns in view, necessary systems will be installed, and activities will be conducted accordingly,” he added.

Another tourism initiative

In another initiative, the District Water Sports and Allied Activities Society in collaboration with the Biodiversity Conservation Society of the wildlife wing are planning to launch tourism activities in other parts of Pong Lake, excluding the area under ABVIMAS, which mainly falls within the wildlife sanctuary. Officials said that activity zones will be created and implemented as per the master plan. The district administration has also constituted a committee to decide which activities will be conducted in different zones.

The Pong Dam Lake, one of India’s largest man made reservoirs, is rich in unique biodiversity. The dam was built in 1975 and named in honour of Maharana Pratap. The reservoir or lake is a famous wildlife sanctuary and one of the 25 international wetland sites declared by Ramsar Sammel in India. A reservoir has been constructed on the river Beas in the wetland of Shivalik hills of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The vast water body is nearly 24,529 hectares (60,610 acres), and part of the lakes is 15,662 hectares (38,700 acres).