Shimla: 3-Tesla MRI facility at AIMSS to enhance diagnostic accuracy, says Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3-Tesla MRI facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, Shimla. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating the ₹23-crore 3-Tesla MRI facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties in Chamiyana, Shimla, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

With this, the AIMSS has become the second government healthcare institution in Himachal Pradesh, after IGMC Shimla, which has been equipped with the advanced imaging technology. The 3-Tesla MRI machine, installed at a cost of approximately ₹23 crore, represents the latest generation of magnetic resonance imaging technology, offering superior image quality, faster scanning and enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

The CM said that patients would no longer have to travel outside the institution for MRI investigations, resulting in substantial savings of both time and money while ensuring timely access to quality healthcare services.

Sukhu said that the state government would invest ₹125 crore to establish automated laboratories in government medical colleges, enabling fully automated and highly accurate diagnostic tests, which would significantly improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Later, the CM reviewed the functioning of the institute during a meeting with doctors at AIMSS, Chamiyana. He said work on the Chamiyana approach road has commenced and the required funds have already been made available by the state government. “To improve connectivity to the institute, e-bus services would also be introduced. The number of senior resident seats at the institute would be increased. The government was also filling 800 nursing posts and would appoint 200 associate professors by December, 2026,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also launched the AIMSS mobile application, which would enable patients to access comprehensive information about the institute and its services. He also launched the institute’s cleanliness monitoring system to strengthen sanitation management and ensure higher standards of hygiene across the hospital premises.